Cuffney: Different results require different tactics

Editor:

Any leader worth her salt understands that accountability is a two-way street; demanding performance without providing the staffing, tools, and resources to accomplish the goal is both a recipe for failure in the task at hand and destroys the trust you need to do good work together in the future. Yet, this is exactly how Wyoming state government has operated for decades – the Legislature cuts budgets, the Executive branch does more with less, and the people are surprised when services suffer.

I was a Wyoming state employee for seven years and often felt like the proverbial little Dutch boy with their finger in the dike – constantly choosing from a slate of bad choices while trying to lessen the impact on the people of Wyoming. We can demand more oversight and transparency, but without a willingness to invest state resources to act on that data, how is it that we expect to see different results?

We have been sacrificing our youth on the altar of no-tax pledges and a small-government-at-any-cost ethos for years now and where has it gotten us? As recent WyoFile and Casper Star reporting on the Wyoming Boys’ School highlights, the cracks are starting to show, and the center will not hold without the staffing, tools, and resources to accomplish the work. Is the state willing to put more skin-in-the-game on behalf of children and families, or will the beatings continue until morale improves?