Cuin: Suggestions for the DOT

Editor:
As I sat at my computer I saw that I-80 was once again closed. On this early morning I checked the monitors along I-80. The visibility was not less than a quarter of a mile anywhere on the route. Why is this important artery of transportation closed once again with winds less than 25 miles per hour in most usually windy places? (Cooper Cove, the summit, Elk Mountain). We have seen multiple fatalities, huge (in the tens of millions of dollars) accidents.
Yet, why has DOT ignored a tool that could if properly utilized could mitigate this issue? We have a highway commission made up almost entirely of good, loyal (to former Governor Mead) members that have no or very little in-seat experience of a class eight truck tractor. (Often referred to as doing the same wrong thing over and over again). This tool I will suggest is just another tool if used by the DOT with success on such highways as WY 28 over South Pass with good results, the highway between Laramie and Walden, Colorado.
I am suggesting several things to accomplish this idea. We need the Fourth Estate to ask state troopers, enforcement officers of all departments, truck drivers, snow plow operators and insurance investigators what they think of using the tool now at DOT’s desecration to require tire chains when it makes sense and report of it! Tire chains increase traction, shorten stopping distance and physically make the users of chains drive slower. I am asking the readers of this letter if you think this letter has merit to visit with your legislators, law enforcement people, DOT, shippers and consignees of freight and drivers you may know.
Please, Fourth Estate, if you think this has merit, investigate. Mr. Governor, when appointing new commissioners, find folks that have good communication skills, education, knowledge of the highway needs and possibly some in seat experience in a class eight truck, not just good cronies.
DON CUIN, Rawlins
