Cummings: Cheney needs to decide who she serves

Campaign season is now in full swing, with the ad bombardment increasing week over week. Rep. Cheney, the endlessly repeating ad of "why I am voting for Liz" would be humorous under other circumstances. I particularly like the claim that you "stand up to bullies." I can only assume this is a reference to your vendetta against former President Trump, as the evidence presented to us in real time known as the Jan. 6 hearing demonstrates otherwise.

A person who stands against bullies does not ally themselves with Speaker Pelosi, the biggest bully in Washington. They do not compel unnecessary testimony from a rival's campaign manager, especially when that testimony was already provided. They do not have witnesses arrested and perp-walked, something never before done with someone claiming executive privilege.

Rep. Cheney, your continued participation in this committee's work has disqualified you to continue to represent our magnificent state. I don't care about your motives, except to disagree that your stated motive is valid for one reason: your continued participation with this committee despite its blatant unfairness and questionable constitutionality.

Rep. Cheney, to retain a shred of credibility, I respectfully request your resignation from the committee. Should you choose to remain, this lifelong Independent will register as a Republican to participate in the primary season and vote for one of your challengers. In the event you prevail, I will then vote for your Democrat opponent in the general. It is better for Wyoming to turn blue in the House during the coming red tidal wave than return you to office. One more powerless Democrat for two years can be lived with, knowing that a Republican will defeat that person in 2024. I urge you to resign from the committee post-haste, it is your last opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming with dignity and regain some respect. Your Virginian peers will not like it, of course, but you need to decide who you serve: Wyoming? or the Washington bureaucracy/Pelosi House? The voters of this state will know based on your actions in the next few weeks.

DAVID CUMMINGS, Torrington

