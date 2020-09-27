 Skip to main content
Cundall: Don't let science become politics
Cundall: Don't let science become politics

Editor:

I feel frustrated at a lack of understanding, lack of leadership and the lack of people doing something as simple as putting on a mask. My girlfriend's father, from a different state, died on September 12. He was 56 with no underlying conditions. There’s so much that we still don’t know, yet people are treating it like it’s not important. I agree that we need to live life and not be scared, but we can also be smart and considerate of each other and of ourselves.

It’s science, you shouldn’t let it become politics.

GARY CUNDALL, Cheyenne

