Cundall: Don't let science become politics

I feel frustrated at a lack of understanding, lack of leadership and the lack of people doing something as simple as putting on a mask. My girlfriend's father, from a different state, died on September 12. He was 56 with no underlying conditions. There’s so much that we still don’t know, yet people are treating it like it’s not important. I agree that we need to live life and not be scared, but we can also be smart and considerate of each other and of ourselves.