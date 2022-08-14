Cundy: Vote Drew Perkins for state Senate

Editor:

Senator Perkins understands the complexity of our state statutes like few others in either the Senate or the House. And just as importantly he understands the complexity of our revenue, expenses and savings.

Having watched the senate debate numerous complex pieces of legislation over the years, Drew is able to settle down highly emotional tense debates like few others. He does it with grace and the decorum of a true statesman.

Doing a good job of being part of a citizen legislature like we have in Wyoming requires long hours, lots of driving, and a strong devotion to the great state of Wyoming few others exemplify it like Drew Perkins

Casper and the rest of the state our in great hands with Drew Perkins in the Senate so please help us send Drew back to the Senate on Aug. 16.