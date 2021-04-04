Cureton: We will continue the mission of support and awareness

Editor:

The month of March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month. President Ronald Reagan was the first president to recognize March as Developmental Disability Awareness Month in 1987. His purpose was to expand “public awareness of the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities” and the offer the “encouragement and opportunities they need to live productive lives and achieve their full potential.”

In my own experience, prior to my work at I-REACH 2 Inc., I did not know there were supports available to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, nor did I know about Developmental Disability Awareness Month. In my learning I have found we are much more similar than we are different.

Most of us want to learn, love, work, contribute to our community, have friends, see family, live on our own, get to the places we want to go, have assistance as needed, be respected and live our best life. This path looks different for all of us but the experiences we wish to have along the path are mostly the same and so do the supports we receive from family, friends, and paid professionals.

Thirty-four year have passed since the first Developmental Disability Awareness Month. Many people with developmental disabilities are still trying to find their place in a world that doesn’t meet them with the same opportunities to live their best lives as persons without developmental disabilities. However, we will continue to live out President Reagan’s mission. We will continue to bring awareness to all of the gifts and abilities that await our community. We will also continue to support people with development disabilities in providing them opportunities to live their best lives.

JAIME CURETON, Casper

