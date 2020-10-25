Currano: Ben-David is the best choice for Wyoming

Merav Ben-David is the best choice to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate. I say this as a foster parent, an outdoorswoman, and a scientist. As a foster parent, I have seen first-hand how difficult (and sometimes impossible) it can be to get foster kids the medical care they need, particularly mental health care. Wyoming needs a senator who will fight for universal health care, which will have immeasurable benefits for our most vulnerable kids and their families. As an outdoorswoman, I spend as much time as I can recreating on public lands and sharing experiences with the many folks here with similar passions. We will all benefit from a senator who is committed to keeping public lands public, to managing public lands using scientific research, and to enacting environmental policies that will protect our open spaces for future generations. And as a scientist, I am excited by Dr. Ben-David’s evidence based approaches to future-proofing Wyoming’s economy, protecting the Wyoming way of life, and living up to our nickname as “The Equality State.” Wyoming, and our nation, should demand legislation based on facts, not partisan politics. I am proud to have voted for Dr. Merav Ben-David, U.S. Senate.