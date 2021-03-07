Currano: Senate File 16 won't help the vulnerable

Editor:

Sen. Dockstader and Rep. Barlow, as well as many other Wyoming state senators, think that our current net-metering legislation hurts the “most vulnerable” in Wyoming. As a foster parent who has cared for five children since the start of the pandemic, I have seen firsthand how the pandemic has affected foster children and their biological families.

There is a very real need for the legislature to act to support our “most vulnerable,” including supporting public health measures that slow the spread of COVID-19, promoting vaccination, and helping those who have been financially affected by the pandemic. Senate File 16, the repeal of net-metering currently up for debate in the Senate, does not contribute to any of these goals. Net-metering customers account for less than 0.1% of all retail electric sales in Wyoming. That a subsidy exists has not been proven. Repealing net-metering will kill the rooftop solar industry, eliminating good jobs and hindering Wyoming's ability to attract new businesses, like the blockchain industry. Further, organizations that truly serve Wyoming’s most vulnerable, like the Downtown Clinic in Laramie, have invested in rooftop solar systems as a way to save money on electricity and invest that in patient care.

Instead of pursuing the repeal of net-metering, I ask our state legislature to instead focus on concrete action items that are backed by science and data. Set an example by following public health recommendations, including practicing physical distancing and enforcing mask wearing. Promote legislation that helps small businesses and at-risk citizens, rather than giant utility companies. Be willing to invest in new industries, to diversify our economy, and thereby create a Wyoming that is resilient and will succeed in the 21st century and beyond.

ELLEN CURRANO, Laramie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0