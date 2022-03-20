Curry: It’s an unrecognized problem

There is really no (or little) conservative media which could be termed as using traditional journalistic principles with the aim at correctly informing the listening public. The overall intended beneficiaries of the conservative viewpoint since the birth of Rush Limbaugh and FOX “News” are the ultra rich, to further their personal power and wealth. It may be that these people share some ideas which may be conservative, but the overall reason for the current conservative media is not directed for the collective good of the public. The overall importance of truthfulness has seldom been a consideration, it has always been in influencing common Americans to support the ultra rich by any means workshopped out and tested live on millions of people. FOX “News” in defamation suits have discounted their cable company’s need to be truthful, as their hosts are acting only as “entertainers” according to the legal arguments. Unfortunately this is a deceit (intended or unintended) to millions of viewers.