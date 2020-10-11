 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dadelahi: First debate was nonsense
View Comments

Dadelahi: First debate was nonsense

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As the mother of two boys, aged 11 and 14, the tone and structure of the first Presidential debate felt like familiar territory -- no listening, a lot of blaming, and far too many rude interruptions. While I can tolerate it, barely, with my two adolescent children, I had higher expectations for a resident and former vice president. After 30 minutes, I decided enough of this nonsense and turned the TV off.

SAMIN DADELAHI, Laramie

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News