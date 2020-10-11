Dadelahi: First debate was nonsense

Editor:
As the mother of two boys, aged 11 and 14, the tone and structure of the first Presidential debate felt like familiar territory -- no listening, a lot of blaming, and far too many rude interruptions. While I can tolerate it, barely, with my two adolescent children, I had higher expectations for a resident and former vice president. After 30 minutes, I decided enough of this nonsense and turned the TV off.
SAMIN DADELAHI, Laramie
