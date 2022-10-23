Danvir: Ranching and wildlife go hand in hand

Editor:

Without private working lands we'd have a fraction of the wildlife we have in the West today. Big game populations migrating from Yellowstone Park each year wouldn’t survive without the privately owned working ranches that ring the park. Working lands stitch the West together. They are the cornerstones of both our communities and our ecosystems. It's the economic activity of ranching and farming that's enabled landowners to keep these lands and habitats intact. Ranching is perhaps the economic activity most compatible with wildlife. It's a daily occurrence to see and hear elk, mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, and songbirds right alongside cattle in fields and pastures all over the West.

And yet, as with almost anything, there are thresholds beyond which very real challenges arise. Growing numbers of elk and predators, drought, ever rising costs and regulatory constraints erode already slim profits. As a former ranch and wildlife manager in Utah and Wyoming, I understand the importance of private lands to migratory wildlife, but also the challenge they pose for ranches. Ranchers survive by turning grass into meat products. Accommodating elk and wolves on private lands means lower stocking rates, more death loss, higher management costs and less income. These farms and ranches are businesses that support rural communities and people’s livelihoods, not to mention our meals. Most ranchers I’ve known value the wildlife on their ranches but can’t financially support them alone.

When we cut the economic legs out from under ranching, we cut the legs out from under wildlife as well. As ranches fold into developments, more pressure is placed on the remaining intact lands, creating a downward spiral.

For that reason, the partnership between USDA and Wyoming is important. It represents a new approach because it starts by recognizing that if we want to support big game and other wildlife, we need to recognize and support the working lands that are keeping the habitat intact. It’s great that we all value our wildlife, now we all need to step up. As an old friend explained it “the last crop is blacktop.” Because a rancher’s bottom line can make the difference between a diverse, healthy rangeland and a paved, graded subdivision.