Dapra: President, Congress should uphold the Constitution

Editor:

To all those who think that the appointment of a new Supreme Court Justice should have been left to “the next president” to decide:

Article II, Section II of the Constitution of the United States gives to the President of the United States the power to “nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, […] appoint […] Judges of the supreme Court…”

Donald J. Trump took an oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States; so did each of the members of Congress. I ask whether they would be violating their oaths if the nomination of a replacement justice on the Supreme Court were to be postponed until the next inauguration?

Mr. Trump was President on Sept. 18, 2020, the day associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. He still is President. She died on Trump’s watch; it is his Constitutional duty to nominate and, with the advice and consent of the Senate, appoint a new justice to the Supreme Court.