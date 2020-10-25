Dapra: President, Congress should uphold the Constitution

Editor:
To all those who think that the appointment of a new Supreme Court Justice should have been left to “the next president” to decide:
Article II, Section II of the Constitution of the United States gives to the President of the United States the power to “nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, […] appoint […] Judges of the supreme Court…”
Donald J. Trump took an oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States; so did each of the members of Congress. I ask whether they would be violating their oaths if the nomination of a replacement justice on the Supreme Court were to be postponed until the next inauguration?
Mr. Trump was President on Sept. 18, 2020, the day associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. He still is President. She died on Trump’s watch; it is his Constitutional duty to nominate and, with the advice and consent of the Senate, appoint a new justice to the Supreme Court.
I ask what kind of precedent would have been set if President Trump had bowed to the pressure of his political opponents and violated his oath by NOT nominating someone for the Supreme Court. Would it mean, for instance, that any SC justice dying, say, at any time in an election year would not be able to be replaced until after the inauguration in the following January?
Some readers may think I’m beating a dead horse, since Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated, but... this issue needs to be thought through by those who cried “Foul!” when Trump announced, in effect, that he was going to be true to his oath to uphold the Constitution. They need to see the wrongness of their position.
MIRIAM DAPRA, Hartville
