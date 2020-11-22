Darin: Let’s turn wind into an economic opportunity for our state

Editor:

We know Wyoming faces significant economic and budgetary challenges. We should encourage new job-creating, big-property-tax-paying, big-sales-tax-paying businesses to help our state diversify and thrive.

That’s why we oppose current proposals that single out wind with new and higher taxes, which is just bad policy. The proposals -- planned for discussion at the Revenue Committee on November 20 -- would impose higher tax rates on wind-generated electricity and increase taxes again by removing the three-year period before the electricity tax applies.

Both proposals harm Wyoming businesses, landowners and homeowners.

Wyoming already imposes a sales tax on all retail electricity sales, which consumers ultimately pay. Wyoming employers and families don’t need another electric bill hike, especially those in electricity-intensive industries like trona mining, natural gas, and data centers. Many private landowners lease their property for wind projects, developing more revenue for their communities. Wind projects are keeping local businesses busy during these trying times. Tax increases risk eliminating those opportunities.