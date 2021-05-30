Davidson: We can beat this virus

Editor:

It has come to my attention that Wyoming is lagging behind in the percentage of our population that has been vaccinated and our tourist season has already begun. This doesn't make a lick of sense. The drugs stores and clinics are still offering appointments for vaccinations.

When I was a child of three, my brother (eight) was stricken with a high fever that turned out to be polio. He was rushed to the Sister Kenny Institute to receive care in our area. The hospital was packed with other children and young adults undergoing treatment. They were all horribly scared and completely separated from their families for months on end.

My brother and I were alone and terrified in the places we were taken and, yet, we were with strangers caring for us. It was a traumatizing time for families.

My brother did not end up in an iron lung, but many patients did and more ended up in wheelchairs or with braces and crutches. Over 6,000 died.