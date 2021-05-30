Davidson: We can beat this virus

Editor:
It has come to my attention that Wyoming is lagging behind in the percentage of our population that has been vaccinated and our tourist season has already begun. This doesn't make a lick of sense. The drugs stores and clinics are still offering appointments for vaccinations.
When I was a child of three, my brother (eight) was stricken with a high fever that turned out to be polio. He was rushed to the Sister Kenny Institute to receive care in our area. The hospital was packed with other children and young adults undergoing treatment. They were all horribly scared and completely separated from their families for months on end.
My brother and I were alone and terrified in the places we were taken and, yet, we were with strangers caring for us. It was a traumatizing time for families.
My brother did not end up in an iron lung, but many patients did and more ended up in wheelchairs or with braces and crutches. Over 6,000 died.
It took many years for a polio vaccine to be developed. When the vaccine was available every kid in the country lined up to get shots. I remember my tearful reunion with my mom after a long separation, and I remember her taking me to the doctor's office to get my first polio shot. I was so glad to be home and I understood why I was getting the polio shot.
We are luck that scientists have figured out how to develop vaccines faster now. I respect your choice, but if you haven't got your shots yet I encourage you to get them. I care about each and every one of you.
Even if you've had COVID-19, the vaccine and booster will help prevent you from getting it again, as well as the variants, according to the CDC.
The U.S. got rid of polio, it can tamp down COVID-19 as well. Life is so much better without needless trauma.
MARILYN DAVIDSON, Buffalo