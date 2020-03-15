Davis: Swamp creatures

Trump confidant and friend Roger Stone was strung up by swamp creatures having a tantrum over the fact that Hillary lost the election.

The FBI knows that if they interview someone long enough, sooner or later he will say something that they can construe as a lie. The FBI interviewed Roger Stone for days. They asked Stone if he’d had contact with Assange. “Not that I remember,” Stone said. They asked Stone the same question over and over until Stone said, “There was no contact.”

“Gotcha,” said the FBI because they knew that in the thousands of emails that Stone received daily there was one letter, a form letter, not from Assange, but from Assange’s organization. It was a “say nothing” letter. Nevertheless, the FBI said that Stone lied and since it is a felony to lie to the FBI, the game was on.

The FBI also lied about Trump. Lies upon lies. Players have admitted that the “golden showers” report was manufactured from plain cloth, then paid for by none other than Hillary Clinton. In addition to Stone they entrapped three other Trump executives just to make Trump look guilty.

The FBI knew that the only place they could get a conviction was in Washington, D.C. where, as it turned out, a jury of swamp creatures could not bring themselves around to giving Stone a fair trial.

DAN DAVIS, Worland

