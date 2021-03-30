DeGroot: Politicians should not be deciders of public health orders

Do want your chances of survival linked to the common sense of politicians? If this makes you nervous, you should pay more attention to HB127.

If HB127 becomes law, the governor will be able to hire and fire the state health officer who might then be reluctant to offer needed advice. The bill also requires any orders issued by the state health officer be renewed by the governor after 10 days. There is a similar provision in the bill requiring local governing bodies to review local health officer orders after 10 days. In addition, the bill allows local governments to override statewide orders that impact healthy individuals. This could include mask orders, closure orders, capacity orders, etc.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Representative Eric Barlow, has made a big point of trying to separate powers that impact infected people from powers that impact healthy people. To that end, the bill gives public health officials continued control over infected people, but politicians would decide what is best for the healthy population.