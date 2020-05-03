Deiss: We could all use a bit of cute right now

Editor:
A few years ago a young couple bought a house on the corner across the street. After a time, they had a baby boy and I have watched that little boy grow up.
We recently had a late spring snow, of course, the snow melted and ran into the rain gutters of the street. One afternoon I looked out the window and a small boy, 3- or 4-years-old, was fishing with his dad in one of the sunken “pools” caused by the asphalt falling away from the cement curb. My first thought was “that is faith and maybe a little hope.”
Every time I think about it, I smile. It was cute.
Through science, a cure for polio, smallpox and tetanus to name a few, will find a cure through this. In the meantime, I think we can all use a little faith that the coronavirus pandemic will soon be over and hope that it will. A few prayers might help, as will “social distancing."
MARILYNN DEISS, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!