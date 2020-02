Editor:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So we have a President who is the “smartest man on earth, probably the smartest man ever born” (direct quote) in the White House.

Move over Socrates, Aristotle, Galileo, Washington, Lincoln – now that we have a “real brain” to take over everything will be alright.

I wish Mitt Romney was from Wyoming and I wish that there were more like him to stand up for what is right.

MARILYNN MITCHELL DEISS, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1