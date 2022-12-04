Delgado: Protecting religious freedom

Wyoming Interfaith Network recognizes with appreciation the commitment to equality and religious freedom demonstrated by Senator Cynthia Lummis in her support for the Respect for Marriage Act. Wyoming Interfaith Network Director, the Rev. Annemarie Delgado, shares the Network’s gratitude by saying “We acknowledge the courage needed to stand for the many who share in a common vision of respect and equality for all. Further, in conjunction with Interfaith Alliance, the Network supports preserving the First Amendment religious freedom protections.”

The Network has long represented the voices of many faith traditions and religious leaders in the State of Wyoming as it works with faith communities across the state to promote understanding and areas of common ground. Across religious traditions, we honor the common tenet that every person has inherent dignity and worth. And wherever we call home, we share the desire to care for our families with love and commitment. The freedom to marry whom one loves is a matter of human dignity. Religious communities approach sexual orientation in many different ways and the First Amendment prevents the government from interfering in these teachings and effectively denying the religious liberty of some. The Respect for Marriage Act would be a step towards ensuring equal treatment under the law for people of all identities and beliefs.