DeSarro: Conservation license plate is a win for Wyoming

Editor:

Hitting an animal while driving can be traumatic and expensive. Last January, I hit a mule deer and totaled my car. The animal did not survive, however, I was glad no one else was hurt. In the end, I had to tow my vehicle, rent a hotel room, and rent a car for a month.

On average, 6,000 big game animals die each year from collisions with vehicles on Wyoming’s roadways, resulting in $20-23 million in wildlife costs and $24-29 million in personal injury costs. To help keep drivers and animals safe, the Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plate was introduced in 2019.

In 2020, Gov. Gordon challenged Wyomingites to put 2,020 Conservation License plates on the road by December 31. Reaching this goal would mean more than $300,000 for WYDOT’s Wildlife Conservation Fund, which helps support overpasses, underpasses, fencing, and signage to prevent vehicle/animal collisions. With less than a month to go, 1,839 plates have been sold and 181 remain.

Consider purchasing a Wildlife Conservation Plate before the deadline and help Wyoming continue to lead the way in roadway safety. Download an application and a enter for a chance to win a Weatherby Mark rifle at wildlifecrossingswork.com.

JENNY DESARRO, Wyoming Conservation Coordinator, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Cody

