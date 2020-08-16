DeVore: Senator Barrasso has been outstanding in COVID response

Editor:
Let me start by saying this is the first time I have ever written a letter to the editor of this paper or any other paper. I am compelled to respond to the letter submitted by David Zimmer regarding the “silence” of Senator Barrasso during the COVID pandemic. Silence in the media does not equate to non-action.
I am a community banker in Casper and have been impressed with Senator Barrasso’s dedicated engagement during COVID, although the public may not be aware of the work he is doing to ensure the viability of the small businesses in his home state. Since the pandemic began in March, he and his staff have reached out to our group no less than once a week, many times 2-3 times per week for input. His team has been committed to making sure the CARES act funding is directed where it is most needed and access to funds is not so complicated that it discourages participation.
Senator Barrasso has been invaluable by giving us a voice with groups other states’ constituents would never dream of communicating with. I have personally been given the opportunity to suggest changes to federal response efforts, through Senator Barrasso, to Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin and the head of the SBA. Do you think this happens regularly in other states? I am not naive enough to believe our bank is the only group he is communicating with during this crisis. We are one of many calls he and his staff are making daily to keep themselves in touch with what is needed back home in Wyoming.
Although this section of the paper is typically reserved for opinions, I am not sharing an opinion today. I am simply sharing facts that may not be publicly highlighted on the news or in the paper you read each day. In some ways it could be refreshing to know there is a lot of work being done without public recognition; isn’t that the expectation we have of our electeds?
KIM DeVORE, President Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!