DeVore: Senator Barrasso has been outstanding in COVID response

Editor:

Let me start by saying this is the first time I have ever written a letter to the editor of this paper or any other paper. I am compelled to respond to the letter submitted by David Zimmer regarding the “silence” of Senator Barrasso during the COVID pandemic. Silence in the media does not equate to non-action.

I am a community banker in Casper and have been impressed with Senator Barrasso’s dedicated engagement during COVID, although the public may not be aware of the work he is doing to ensure the viability of the small businesses in his home state. Since the pandemic began in March, he and his staff have reached out to our group no less than once a week, many times 2-3 times per week for input. His team has been committed to making sure the CARES act funding is directed where it is most needed and access to funds is not so complicated that it discourages participation.