Dick: Law enforcement and House Bill 124

Law enforcement would naturally be against this bill as it would bring the law back around to a person being innocent until proven guilty rather than being assumed guilty until proven innocent as it presently is. They state that an arrest that later turns out to be false could be career ending. That being as it should be, in other jobs if you do not do the job right you can be fired. As it is now if an officer or prosecutor files a false charge on a person it will cost that person a large amount of money along with considerable time and stress to prove themselves innocent. The arresting officer and prosecutor are in no way held responsible for what they have put an innocent person through. In any incident involving a firearm it is procedure to take the firearm for evidence and take the person into a station house where he/she is not free to leave for questioning regardless of circumstances. In a case of self-defense neither should have been done as the person has not committed any crime. I know law enforcement can be a tough and even dangerous job and that appropriating a person’s weapon may take some of the danger away, but if no law has been broken it should not be done. This bill would hold officers and prosecutors accountable for their decisions and actions as it should be. Our founders knew that if those chosen to protect our well-being are not held accountable for their actions they may find themselves being the very thing we need protection from. Some reading this may feel that all guns should be taken away as owning one is not a freedom you care to have, but keep in mind that loss of one freedom usually leads to another and will eventually lead to the loss of one that will affect you. One sheriff made the statement that this bill only protects criminals. He is wrong, it protects the innocent from being treated as a criminal.