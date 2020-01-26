Dickinson: Please think through permanent DST

To our legislators: Please think through permanent daylight savings time. As it is, our kids are catching the school bus in the dark for much of the school year. Is it wise to extend that? Who would benefit, those who start their day at 9 or 10? Would it not make more sense to stay on regular time and change the work hours for those who want to start work earlier? Please consider this seriously legislators, and look out your window at 7 and think of kids already being at school. How would that affect their learning? Besides the kids, we have a big percentage of our population who work shifts, making changing time a problem. It seems that regular time is best for the majority of people, and those who normally start later could decide if they want to change their start time.