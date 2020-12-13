 Skip to main content
Dirks: Put 'public' back in public lands
Editor:

I’m sick of my tax dollars supporting what is essentially a private reserve for a few sick trappers to profit by the Chinese fur industry.

I no longer walk on public lands, after having my dogs trapped four times --at Ocean Lake and the Torrey Falls trailhead. I know two dogs that have been killed -- one by a snare, and one who was later found trying to drag himself home with a leg caught in a trap. I know three 3-legged dogs from so-called “safe” traps.

Already this season, dogs are being trapped on public land, the most recent in Riverton along a public road on Five-Mile Creek. All legal, all supported by my tax dollars.

JEWL DIRKS, Riverton

