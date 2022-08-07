Distad: Elect Bond for Ward II

Editor:
Dear Casper Ward II folks,
I hope you will vote to put Michael Bond on the City Council.
Mike was both a colleague of mine and a wonderful administrator for the Natrona County School District. His contributions to our schools are beyond measure. He has a keen intellect, integrity, and compassion. His expertise and experience with the public will be a vital voice on the Council. He will listen carefully to your concerns, and his friendly leadership has the community spirit we all need right now.