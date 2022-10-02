 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dobson: Vote for the lodging tax

Editor: 

When you see the lodging tax on the ballot this November, I hope you’ll join me in voting yes. The Natrona County Lodging Tax is paid by out-of-town visitors who purchase overnight stays at hotels, motels, campgrounds, and restaurants, and ensures our area benefits from visitor dollars.

Our local economy is directly impacted by the tourism dollars spent on hospitality. Tourism allows me and the other 2,600 hard-working people in the hospitality and tourism industry in Natrona County continue supporting our families and doing the work we love – serving our customers and celebrating our unique community.

Tourism and hospitality have to work as one. As tourist dollars support Natrona County hospitality, hospitality supports our tourists by providing food, rooms, and accommodations. The more tourists we see, the more revenue we accrue resulting in more jobs for our residents. The best part is, the Lodging Tax does not come out of our residents’ pockets. It is paid by the visitors spending money on hotels, motels, campgrounds, and RV parks. The benefit exceeds just supporting the Natrona County tourism industry, it supports your friends, family, and community.

As a member of Natrona County’s hospitality industry, I will vote yes for the Natrona County Lodging Tax on Nov. 8. I hope you will join me.

CHYNNA DOBSON, Casper

