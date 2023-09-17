Editor:

As a new resident of Casper and Wyoming, I am curious if you recognize yet how you cut off your nose to spite your face in electing Hageman to Congress.

You were mad at Cheney for crossing Trump, I get that part. But did you really want to trade a level-headed conservative for a freedom-caucus clown who wants to shut down the federal government, because Trump said so? Did you want to trade somebody with actual power and influence in Congress, and in Washington generally, for a newbie who has to get in line with the other newbies and do exactly what she's told to do? This strikes me as the opposite of what Wyomingites value.

Did you really want somebody who would sponsor bills to remove protections for the wolves and grizzlies that are the reason half the tourists come here? Are the residents of this state really in favor of banning abortion, banning abortion pills, banning travel for abortion, and abortion at sea, without exception – as in the bills Hagerman has sponsored? Are you really in favor of nationwide right to work and employment at will that reduces workers to serfdom? Do you really want people to get tax-credits for money they spend to support religious-schools? Not just tax-deductions, but dollar-for-dollar credit, so instead of paying taxes to support the military and repair the roads, you can donate your entire tax-bill as a contribution to a religious-charity that funds scholarships for elementary-students to go to religious-schools. Because this is what you voted for when you elected Hageman over Cheney to show your loyalty to Trump.

I encourage everyone to contact Rep. Hageman, and tell her you do not want a government shutdown, and see if she cares more about keeping favor with Trump, or representing the people of her district.