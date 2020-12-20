Douglass: Polluting the Madison formation is a bad idea

Editor:

Regarding Aethon Energy’ s application to pollute the Madison formation, it appears that there are some concerns that the Oil and Gas Commission overlooked, as follows.

The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 3 people globally don’t have access to safe drinking water. Former Governor Matt Mead has said that water is Wyoming’s most important natural resource. The Wyoming Geological Survey stated that the Madison aquifer has significant potential for developing high yields for future water use.

In the words of the State Geologist, do we want to risk contaminating a viable aquifer? Millions of gallons of pollution a day sounds like more than a risk, it sounds like a certainty. The Wyoming State Climate Office ranks Wyoming as the fifth driest state. The oil company has predicted that we won’t need the water in the Madison for a long time anyway, but of course they would predict that, what else would you expect them to do? The oil company proposes dumping only part of their pollution into the fresh water aquifer, so what do they propose to do with the rest of their pollution?