Douglass: Polluting the Madison formation is a bad idea

Editor:
Regarding Aethon Energy’ s application to pollute the Madison formation, it appears that there are some concerns that the Oil and Gas Commission overlooked, as follows.
The World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 3 people globally don’t have access to safe drinking water. Former Governor Matt Mead has said that water is Wyoming’s most important natural resource. The Wyoming Geological Survey stated that the Madison aquifer has significant potential for developing high yields for future water use.
In the words of the State Geologist, do we want to risk contaminating a viable aquifer? Millions of gallons of pollution a day sounds like more than a risk, it sounds like a certainty. The Wyoming State Climate Office ranks Wyoming as the fifth driest state. The oil company has predicted that we won’t need the water in the Madison for a long time anyway, but of course they would predict that, what else would you expect them to do? The oil company proposes dumping only part of their pollution into the fresh water aquifer, so what do they propose to do with the rest of their pollution?
We spend millions of dollars to build dams along the Platte River to utilize the water for consumption and agriculture. We even seed clouds in an effort to increase rainfall, is it then logical to pollute usable water that we already have. Are we going to allow our fresh water to be used to dump toxic waste and hope that we will never need it? Hope is fine in some cases, but it’s no substitute for logic, when the subject is water.
The really bad ideas are the ones that come back to haunt you down the road, polluting the Madison formation looks like a really bad idea.
BILL DOUGLASS, Casper
