Doyle: Illnesses, deaths were, for the most part, avoidable

Editor:

Any attempt to define Wyoming's COVID-19 policy in terms of a cost-benefit analysis is absolutely doomed to failure. Once can certainly estimate the economic benefit of allowing business as usual, but what about the cost? The cost is measured in human suffering and death. Unless someone is capable or brazen enough to place a monetary value of human life, cost-benefit analysis fails. Therefore, let me ask a serious and non-rhetorical question to each and every government official at any level in this state, starting with Governor Gordon:

Is it ethical to pursue a public policy regarding COVID-19 that causes a measurable number of people, who otherwise would be reasonably healthy, to become ill or die?

The plain truth is that the illnesses and deaths that have occurred during October were not inevitable, unavoidable, or, heaven help you all, necessary. They were, for the most part, avoidable if the State had chosen to protect Wyoming’s at-risk citizens. It is not more important to keep people working than it is to keep people from dying.

DAVID DOYLE, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0