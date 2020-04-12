Duncan: Federal response has been terrible

This is a reply to your Open Air, for how do you rate the government's response. I give the federal government a 1 out of 10. The 1 is for shutting down the flights from China in January. Everything since that has been a joke. Allowing Mardi Gras and St Patrick's festivities are salient examples of failure from the top. There is still no testing, so the size of infected population is eight or fifteen times that reported. Other countries have handled it much better --Greece and Germany are good examples for the West, South Korea and Singapore are good examples from the East.