Durst: There should be better public access

Editor:

We've all heard of the Bridge to Nowhere, but what about the public right of way to nowhere?

Years ago the Bureau of Land Management Casper office acquired a hard-fought-for public right of way along the southeast lands of Pathfinder Reservoir. For years people enjoyed access to the fish-rich shores. Even mini-vans had easy access. During some Hawg Derbies, numerous people pulled their campers down there. Over the years the road has gotten so rutted that even 4x4 pickups owners won't brave it. Now, these Public Lands remain inaccessible to the public.

Why is this situation continuing? Who should maintain it? There are only about 100 yards that need some road work. For a very small sum, these lands could be opened again. Personally, I believe the BLM should be the responsible party to fix this lack of access. Personally, I'm tired of being crowded more and more on Natrona County reservoirs shores.

Recently, Sen. Barrasso introduced a bill (the Map Land Act). This act will "increase outdoor recreation and improve hunting and fishing access for sportsmen and women." I hope that someone on his staff will bring this issue to his attention. This lack of access issue could be a chance for him to practice what he's preaching right here at home.