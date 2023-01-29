Dyer: A deadline is a deadline

Editor:

If you’re in ag and interested in acquiring a state lease for the cost of ~$6/AUM/year, I hope you’re following the current legislative session. There are several bills that seek to give the existing leaseholders multiple advantages over any other taxpayer. These bills are HB 17 and HB 22.

HB 22 (titled “State land lease deficiencies cure process”) passed by the House Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee on 1/24, favors existing lessees over any other applicant. This potential law will give one applicant three chances to submit the application while the other applicants get one chance. If one applicant gets one chance to do it right, so should the other. It’s time to say it as it is: this is entitlement at its finest. State legislators are now siding with the select few ranchers who feel they should keep their state leases indefinitely into the future.

Further, how consistent are our state leaders who claim political values that competition in a free market is good and entitlement is bad when they support a bill that is literally exhibiting the opposite? In a state who has over 12,000 agricultural operators (NASS Data, 2021), we have state legislators who are favoring themselves (many legislators have state leases of their own) and at most 4,000 ranchers over everyone else.

In the Jan. 19 hearing, one representative stated there’s too much of a burden on current lessees to apply. How much of a "burden" is it to submit a complete application with a check for the application fee and the upcoming year’s rent once every 10 years? This is the same “burden” other applicants must face if they apply. Shouldn’t there be equal burden on all applicants?

When training a horse, if the horse tests your boundaries, do you give way and let them? Or do you hold firm so the horse learns what’s expected of them? We’re in the training phase. A deadline is a deadline. It isn’t right to continue allowing entitlement for a select few nor is it equitable for state leaders to make this entitlement formal by law.