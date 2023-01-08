 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dyer: Emergency personnel are a blessing

Editor: 

Natrona County is so fortunate to have a Sheriffs department, Fire department and emergency personnel who are professional and caring. On Dec. 5 I called 911 for help and within 5 minutes a Sheriff’s deputy was at my door coming In ready to help. Right behind him was members of the Fire department who were followed by emergency’s medical technicians. All of these people were respectful and professional and showed so much compassion. I want t thank each of them for all they did and how caring they were.

Natrona County is blessed to have them.

DEANNA DYER, Casper

