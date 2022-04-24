 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East: Circle of Hope will be providing services long needed

Editor:

Casper, central geographically and for services not available in many smaller Wyoming communities, is fortunate to have a clinic providing lawful, medically proven care for Wyoming women in reproductive years. Circle of Hope Health Care Services provides important information and procedures, including abortion by knowledgeable staff.

For many years, over three decades ago, Casper, was home to a reliable, caring physician providing abortion services. The loss of this care has caused women who can afford to travel and/or take time from work for abortion care in surrounding states. Leaving even one woman without this option in our state, if that is her decision, is one woman too many.

Circle of Hope will be providing services long needed and in current time. They are to be lauded and supported for opening this clinic.

Sincerely,

DEBRA EAST, Lander

