East: Senate File 133 should be defeated

Editor:

Over 30 years ago, I made a personal and public commitment to support access to abortion; it is unwavering. This is an action and decision of personal autonomy for the pregnant person supported by information via their medical practitioner. The decision is serious, worthy of regard and reason, without restriction to lawful, optimal medical procedures or access.

SF133, “Prohibiting abortifacients and chemical abortions” seeks unfounded intrusion on inherent pregnancy risks within which time sensitive decisions must be made for the pregnant person. The bill dismisses valid decisions for pregnancy termination. Why are Wyoming State legislators applying their will to force birthing?

Self-agency and communal regard is completely absent from the legislation; it ignores intricacies and considerations best met by the pregnant person. I urge defeat of SF133 immediately.

DEBRA EAST, Lander

