Eckenrod: We shouldn't be bribed

We shouldn’t be bribed Editor:





First of all, why are we even asking this question? Sickening. I think we are a free American and shouldn’t be bribed into something that seems to have made the virus worse.

And our children getting it... no way. Who seriously knows what the future holds for adverse affects, which nobody is even reporting! Three months after you get the vaccine you’re supposed to report any and all adverse effects. Any and all. Statics show people are not doing that, why?

I personally know three who have had bad reactions.

Keep our kids safe by promoting healthy food and exercise, not bribing to get a vaccine!

CAMILLE ECKENROD, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0