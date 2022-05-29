Eckert: Thoughts and prayers aren't enough

Editor:

What's the difference between Texas and Wyoming as it relates to gun safety? Sadly, not much of anything except Wyoming has, luckily, not yet suffered a devastating attack on grade school children by an individual who was allowed to purchase two AR-15 style rifles in Texas. The time for saying "our thoughts and prayers are with you" will not fix the on-going problem!

Question: what will Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis going to do and what will Governor Gordon do? A solution for the senators would be to support ending the filibuster as starters, not support the NRA, and for the governor to "govern" and provide red flag laws, and some assurances to parents that our school children will be safe when dropped off at school.

I have been a hunter for well over 40 years and know my Second Amendment rights will not be taken away if we pass universal background checks before purchasing a firearm. If you need an AK-47 or AR-15 to hunt I suggest buying a beef steer instead. The first commandment in the Bible is to "Love your neighbor as yourself," this proposal would be an excellent start. Please, this fall and in the future, vote with a conscience, ethics and morals.

STEPHEN ECKERT, Cheyenne

