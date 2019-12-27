Eckhardt: Wyoming's snow men

Editor:
Winter in Wyoming can be brutal as well as beautiful. Well, one can see the beauty if the wind has not whipped up a ground blizzard and drifted snow over the top of one's house, dumping literal feet at your front door. I know whereof I speak.
I also have first-hand knowledge of what it takes out of the people who risk their lives to keep the highways open in these conditions. I have two sons-in-law who work for the state highway department and whose winter responsibilities include driving snowplows for sometimes 18-hour shifts in blinding snow and in the dark of night.
Both fellows live about 18 miles from my shop and they're required to meet a 30-minute response time when they're on call (all the time in winter). My home is five minutes away from the shop and I have plenty of sleeping space, so the "boys" are often here at odd times to eat a bit, shower and catch whatever sleep they can here at my house. Believe me, it's the very least I can do.
Often when the boys arrive they're so keyed up with the hours of tension at this potentially dangerous task, they just need a bite to eat, a cup of tea and an hour's worth of "unloading" before heading to bed. I hear the horror stories of semi-trucks who pass them in the median at 60 mph when they're plowing the passing lane. The four-wheel-drive pickups that barely miss rear-ending them at similar speeds. The passenger vehicles who slide off the road because of speeding far beyond the conditions, and the people in those cars who get out dressed only in flip-flops, t-shirts and shorts in December. Sometimes the boys and I wonder just how some people manage to get through life.
Obviously, some don't. And, those who make stupid choices not only endanger themselves but these dedicated and, believe me, poorly-paid public servants. It makes me just plain furious! These are my boys, just as every other highway worker is somebody's loved one. These guys are husbands to my daughters and fathers to my grandchildren.
Please remember that when you take to the road in Wyoming's tough winter weather.
CAROL ECKHARDT, Chugwater