Eckhardt: Wyoming's snow men

Editor:

Winter in Wyoming can be brutal as well as beautiful. Well, one can see the beauty if the wind has not whipped up a ground blizzard and drifted snow over the top of one's house, dumping literal feet at your front door. I know whereof I speak.

I also have first-hand knowledge of what it takes out of the people who risk their lives to keep the highways open in these conditions. I have two sons-in-law who work for the state highway department and whose winter responsibilities include driving snowplows for sometimes 18-hour shifts in blinding snow and in the dark of night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both fellows live about 18 miles from my shop and they're required to meet a 30-minute response time when they're on call (all the time in winter). My home is five minutes away from the shop and I have plenty of sleeping space, so the "boys" are often here at odd times to eat a bit, shower and catch whatever sleep they can here at my house. Believe me, it's the very least I can do.