Elliot: Money shouldn't be wasted on a special session

Gov. Gordon and the Legislature shouldn't waste my tax money, and that of other Wyoming residents, on a pointless special session on federal mask mandates. This is an obvious waste of time and resources that can have absolutely no impact on federal action.

It is also wrong-headed. This pandemic is killing or disabling hundreds of Wyoming residents who might otherwise remain healthy and productive if public officials would simply heed science and fulfill their duty to protect the public, instead of pandering to people who cannot or will not recognize reality.