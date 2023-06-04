Wyoming airports are catalysts for economic growth and vitality in our communities. As a volunteer in workforce and economic development for more than two decades, coupled with my lifelong career in real estate development in Campbell County, I have done all I can to advocate for Wyoming’s private sector and its growth. Reliable access to air travel is one of the key factors for business recruitment, retention, and expansion.

In today’s economy, our businesses, workforce, and residents must have access to these critical hubs to the outside world. That is why we must support Wyoming’s airports, their funding, and airport operations, which are reliant on the national air system network. Given the significant demands on our nation’s airports, and the challenges resulting from pilot and air traffic controller shortages, we need to caution any changes that will exacerbate these issues. That includes the current slot and perimeter rule modifications at Reagan National Airport that could hold up the passage of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) bill. Changes like these have the potential to derail Wyoming communities’ vital links to in-state, national, and worldwide markets. I urge our Congressional delegation to forgo making major changes to our current air system and continue their focus on funding Wyoming airports. Our airports play a vital role in overcoming geographical barriers and supporting the growth and sustainability of Wyoming’s economy. Let’s keep them strong.