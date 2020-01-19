English: Lusk madame was no hero

The article about the hero of Lusk being a "madame" is entertaining but no one talks about how the incidence of venereal disease was so high during WWII ,that the government stepped in and pushed these "hotels" to the back alleys to improve the health of soldiers. Oh, yeah -- by the way --another "penalty" was an unwanted pregnancy. Did you know Wyoming was one of nine states during that time period that required a blood test to get a marriage license or be a food handler because sexually transmitted diseases were rampant? My aunt was a nurse at the Spencer Hospital in Lusk. The real story is much more than titillating -- it is ugly and sad and called politics. Does anyone care?