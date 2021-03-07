Engstrom: No need for ID to vote

Editor:
I am opposed to requiring a photo ID for voting purposes. There have been very few, three or four, cases in the past 40 years. Doing all that we can to support and assist voters to exercise this important act of citizenship is the right thing to do. Similarly early and absentee voting encourages participation.
My suggestion for voting change would be for all polls to be open for the same 18-24 hours. Reporting results at the same time throughout the entire country would minimize the effect of East Coast results influencing West Coast voters.
MARILYN ENGSTROM, Laramie