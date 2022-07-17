Ennenga: Please reelect Liz Cheney

I live in Arizona, but I’m from Nebraska, and I grew up visiting family in Casper. I feel like I have part of my heart here in your state. I'm writing to encourage you to support Liz Cheney’s reelection bid. I deeply respect her commitment to constitutional government and the rule of law. She is someone who listens and speaks quietly when giving her views. She stands up to bullies and tyrants and gutless cowards alike. I believe she is one of the greatest leaders of our time, in part because she tells us the uncomfortable truths we need to know if we’re to get our country back on track. She is right: Our democracy is truly at risk unless we reengage with citizenship, which is both our right and our duty.

I wanted to see who you all were looking to elect instead of her, and so I watched the Republican congressional debate. All of it, not just the snippets on the news. The four other candidates competed to be the most outraged, most aggressive and most uninformed and fell over each other defending proven lies and hateful speech. Not one of them is capable of representing Wyoming in the U.S. Congress, much less helping to solve the big problems our country faces. I agree with Liz Cheney on the importance of supporting Ukraine, husbanding our energy resources, Second Amendment rights and maybe a few other things as well. But mostly I admire her as a leader who, had women sat at those tables, would likely have signed the Declaration of Independence and helped to write the U.S. Constitution. Please reelect her to Congress for yourselves and for our country.