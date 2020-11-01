Erdmann: A citizen's duty goes beyond voting

Editor:

We all understand that voting is a citizen’s sacred duty. But what then? Wait for two or four years to be a dutiful citizen again?

We use elections to hire the people we send to Washington. We should be good bosses, supervise them, and make sure they know what we expect them to do. We shouldn’t ignore them during their terms and just say, “Good job!” or “You’re fired!” next time we get together.

RESULTS is a non-partisan movement of everyday people. We have used our voices since 1980 to influence political decisions that will bring an end to poverty. That may mean helping American families put food on the table or helping raise billions of dollars to improve the health of the world’s most vulnerable children.

Volunteers receive training, support, and inspiration. We learn to develop relationships of trust with our policy makers and to guide them towards decisions that improve access to education, health, and economic opportunity—the keys to ending poverty.

Backed by the in-depth research and legislative expertise of staff, RESULTS’ volunteer advocates exercise the incredible power of their voices in helping to change the world.