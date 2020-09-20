Erdmann: Immunizations work

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

In the middle of the effort to create a vaccine to fight a deadly pandemic, some amazing vaccine news has been given short shrift. At the end of August, Africa was certified free of wild polio after 4 years without a single case. Vaccines do prevent death and disability!

Unfortunately, our current pandemic has created terrible obstacles in basic immunization programs around the world. Here in the U.S. there are reports of parents delaying well-baby visits and basic immunizations rather than risk visits to the doctor’s office or clinic. In the poorest countries, parents have the same concerns about COVID, and the pandemic interferes with the ability even to deliver vaccines to regular clinics.

British medical journal “The Lancet” has estimated that for every death attributable to a COVID case acquired in an immunization clinic or similar setting, 85 children could be saved by receiving their basic immunizations. When immunizations have been similarly interrupted by Ebola, many times more people died of measles alone than Ebola.