Erdmann: Immunizations work

In the middle of the effort to create a vaccine to fight a deadly pandemic, some amazing vaccine news has been given short shrift. At the end of August, Africa was certified free of wild polio after 4 years without a single case. Vaccines do prevent death and disability!
Unfortunately, our current pandemic has created terrible obstacles in basic immunization programs around the world. Here in the U.S. there are reports of parents delaying well-baby visits and basic immunizations rather than risk visits to the doctor’s office or clinic. In the poorest countries, parents have the same concerns about COVID, and the pandemic interferes with the ability even to deliver vaccines to regular clinics.
British medical journal “The Lancet” has estimated that for every death attributable to a COVID case acquired in an immunization clinic or similar setting, 85 children could be saved by receiving their basic immunizations. When immunizations have been similarly interrupted by Ebola, many times more people died of measles alone than Ebola.
As a volunteer with results (a grassroots organization dedicated to policies that will bring an end to poverty), I am calling on Congress to provide a global response to a global pandemic. Outbreaks of other infectious diseases abroad threaten us here as much as the spread of COVID.
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, provides nearly 50% of all childhood immunizations around the world. These include everything from measles and polio through cholera. We defeated polio in Africa. Now we have to choose between losing ground to other preventable diseases or stepping up to protect decades of progress.
In its next COVID relief package, Congress must include a global response. Specifically, I am asking you to phone and email Sens. Enzi and Barrasso and Rep. Cheney to ask for generous support of Gavi as part of COVID relief.
ANN ERDMANN, Cheyenne
