Erdmann: We need a healthy world

Editor:

My heart hurts at reports of how the isolation of COVID has affected children and teens. There may be Wyomingites who spent their childhood in a remote area with no more than a telephone to connect to the outside world, if that. But for today’s young people, the sudden change and uncertainty have to be dreadful.

Worse yet, some carry the stress of wondering whether they will lose their home or have enough to eat -- or are already experiencing homelessness and hunger.

And I am angry.

I have heard of polls that show Republicans and Democrats equally view the well-being of our children as critically important, but our representatives don’t seem to see that at all! They appear to be distracted by juggling for power and ideology instead of addressing needs.

Food-banks have lines backed-up for miles, but Congress can’t figure out how to pass emergency relief or even expand SNAP (food stamp) benefits to give folks a hand in getting through this time. Stretching their remaining few dollars between food and a place to live, most folks decide “the rent eats first.”