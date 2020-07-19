Erikson: Carbon capture is imprudent

Editor:
As a Wyoming resident and a consumer of electricity, I am thankful for our coal economy. However, as a former engineer in power plants, and now a teacher in engineering and statistics, I must voice my concerns regarding carbon sequestration. Based on my observations of CO2 sequestration research, I believe that continued spending on this idea is imprudent. CO2 sequestration is bound by the immutable laws of physics and decades of ignoring these natural laws has failed to produce a feasible full-scale solution.
Sequestration ideas are based on a false economy where the energy consumed by the process is ignored by research. When coal burns, a carbon atom combines with two oxygen atoms to form CO2 and release heat, which ultimately makes electricity. Any attempt to reverse this process requires an even greater amount of energy, and this is the aspect that research conveniently ignores.
In addition to energy consumed by a sequestration reaction, consider a process where captured CO2 is transported as a gas or dry ice. For each trainload of coal rolling into a power plant, the equivalent weight of three trainloads of CO2 must be removed from the power plant. If the CO2 were to be converted to calcium carbonate, approximately eight trainloads of solid would need to be removed. The energy needed to make and deliver the ingredients for these processes plus the energy needed to transport the final product is on a par with the electrical energy produced in the first place. This is like a perpetual-motion machine.
So how does research claim to show these CO2 capture ideas work in the lab or in pilot-scale applications? Quite frankly, in favor of politics, the associated energy consumption is conveniently ignored while methods and analyses are often suspect.
If we really want to rescue fossil-fueled electricity, we would be advised to spend our money on improving power plant efficiency. Coal-fired power plant technology has been relatively unchanged for the past five decades. Burning coal to make electricity is like driving a 1970 station wagon.
ROBERT ERIKSON, Laramie
