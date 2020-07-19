Erikson: Carbon capture is imprudent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As a Wyoming resident and a consumer of electricity, I am thankful for our coal economy. However, as a former engineer in power plants, and now a teacher in engineering and statistics, I must voice my concerns regarding carbon sequestration. Based on my observations of CO2 sequestration research, I believe that continued spending on this idea is imprudent. CO2 sequestration is bound by the immutable laws of physics and decades of ignoring these natural laws has failed to produce a feasible full-scale solution.

Sequestration ideas are based on a false economy where the energy consumed by the process is ignored by research. When coal burns, a carbon atom combines with two oxygen atoms to form CO2 and release heat, which ultimately makes electricity. Any attempt to reverse this process requires an even greater amount of energy, and this is the aspect that research conveniently ignores.