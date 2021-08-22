Falk: Stay strong, Wyoming

Editor:
About to be new full time residents of Wyoming (my wife and I). First ever read of the Casper Star-Tribune (8/19/21 issue). Failed to find a whole lot of the understandably ballyhooed "Wyoming values."
More of the typical new America. Marijuana legalization article. Albany County adopts mask rule. COVID cases rise among city workers. Vaccine incentive programs to launch. 488 new cases, 37 new recoveries. Fluff reportage regarding the Afghanistan tragedy unfolding ... all just more signs of gentle persuasion and fear mongering masquerading as journalism today?
I dare say yes. Rugged individualism is going the way of the dodo bird. Now it's the siren call of follow the government edicts or else. Producing more sheeple who are more malleable, fearful and easier to control.
Add in a larger buzzed citizenry: legalize marijuana they scream. No wonder we see an America that gave us the greatest generation, slipping into "it takes a village" -- "build me a life Uncle Sam." This all is now way beyond a slippery slope.
The woke and censorship elites are entrenching their power. And don't get me started on this hapless and mostly daft president, propped up at every turn by an in the tank/sycophant media. Will the remaining Wyoming residents who still believe in one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all ... please report to a liberal/fascist indoctrination center to get your mind programmed "left." Coming to a nightmare theater near you! Book it! With a little luck, you'll be there with some Afghan refugees and a host of illegal immigrants enjoying our "by design" open borders.