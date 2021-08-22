Falk: Stay strong, Wyoming

Editor:

About to be new full time residents of Wyoming (my wife and I). First ever read of the Casper Star-Tribune (8/19/21 issue). Failed to find a whole lot of the understandably ballyhooed "Wyoming values."

More of the typical new America. Marijuana legalization article. Albany County adopts mask rule. COVID cases rise among city workers. Vaccine incentive programs to launch. 488 new cases, 37 new recoveries. Fluff reportage regarding the Afghanistan tragedy unfolding ... all just more signs of gentle persuasion and fear mongering masquerading as journalism today?

I dare say yes. Rugged individualism is going the way of the dodo bird. Now it's the siren call of follow the government edicts or else. Producing more sheeple who are more malleable, fearful and easier to control.

Add in a larger buzzed citizenry: legalize marijuana they scream. No wonder we see an America that gave us the greatest generation, slipping into "it takes a village" -- "build me a life Uncle Sam." This all is now way beyond a slippery slope.