Fight for the right to an abortion

Editor:
I would first like to state how devastated I am that Roe v. Wade is overturned.
We ask all who are willing to fight back to please do so. Protest, contact your Senates, vote for a Senator who is pro-choice. Women have the right to have access to abortion. Abortion is health care, health care is a human right.
We should be pushing for progress in this world; we should be fighting to not go back in time. This is only the beginning of all our progress going backwards. So I ask again, please fight back.
KIEANA GARCIA, Casper