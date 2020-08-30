Fink: Abortion issue response is motivated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On the second evening of the Republican convention to re-elect President Donald Trump, the issue of abortion was brought about by several pro-life speakers. One such speaker had been advancing up the ranks in an abortion clinic and after witnessing several abortion procedures, she became pro-life. Fine.

What politicians haven’t the sense to realize regarding abortions, demonstrations, even violent demonstrations, as well as terrorism, is the fact that such responses to these issues are motivated. Did you ever achieve anything you were not motivated to do?

Concerning abortion, when leadership or perhaps Reaganomic charity seeks to ameliorate problematic issues motivating abortion, Roe vs. Wade will fade off into the distant horizon of disuse.

“When leadership faithfully addresses the needs of these, perhaps the least of my brethren, you do unto me,” -- Jesus.