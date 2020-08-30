Fink: Abortion issue response is motivated

Editor:
On the second evening of the Republican convention to re-elect President Donald Trump, the issue of abortion was brought about by several pro-life speakers. One such speaker had been advancing up the ranks in an abortion clinic and after witnessing several abortion procedures, she became pro-life. Fine.
What politicians haven’t the sense to realize regarding abortions, demonstrations, even violent demonstrations, as well as terrorism, is the fact that such responses to these issues are motivated. Did you ever achieve anything you were not motivated to do?
Concerning abortion, when leadership or perhaps Reaganomic charity seeks to ameliorate problematic issues motivating abortion, Roe vs. Wade will fade off into the distant horizon of disuse.
“When leadership faithfully addresses the needs of these, perhaps the least of my brethren, you do unto me,” -- Jesus.
Seek and ye shall find, ask and ye shall receive, are spiritual truths. “The highest form of ignorance is when you reject that which you know little to nothing about,” otherwise known as prejudice, the great divisor of men amongst mankind. All this while faulting what’s “Left.” The answers are profound, not simplistic, as multi-generational proceedings in our causal order universe.
Incidentally, politicians also haven’t the sense to realize President Trump’s narcissistic “America First” agenda, leaves Jesus in the dust of ego [Satanic] worship as self-righteousness. My, oh my!
DAVE FINK, Casper
